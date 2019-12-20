German lifts N. Illinois past Chicago State 75-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Eugene German scored 22 points as Northern Illinois beat Chicago State 75-60 on Thursday night, halting a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Cochran added a career-high 14 points for Northern Illinois (7-5). Lacey James added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trendon Hankerson had 9 points for the Huskies.

Xavier Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (4-9). Jace Colley added 13 points. Andrew Lewis had six rebounds.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 23 points before launching an 11-2 run to get as close as 70-57 and force a Northern Illinois timeout with 2:22 remaining.

Northern Illinois plays Green Bay at home on Saturday. Chicago State matches up against Indiana State on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.