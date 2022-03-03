PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Elijah McCadden tossed in 15 points as Georgia Southern got past Coastal Carolina 70-64 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Andrei Savrasov had 12 points for the 10th-seeded Eagles (13-15). Kamari Brown added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Vince Cole had 17 points for the seventh-seeded Chanticleers (16-13). Rudi Williams added 14 points. Ebrima Dibba had 13 points and eight rebounds. Essam Mostafa had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

