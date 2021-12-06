Georgia riding momentum into matchup vs. Jacksonville

Georgia will look to ride the momentum of its upset of then-No. 18 Memphis last week when it hosts Jacksonville in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs (3-5) ended a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion against the Tigers when Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:58 remaining lifted Georgia to an 82-79 win.

Georgia rallied from a 70-65 deficit with 5:22 left by using a 13-7 stretch capped by Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer that gave the Bulldogs a 78-77 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The win was No. 400 for coach Tom Crean, who improved to 44-54 overall with the Bulldogs after amassing 166 victories at Indiana from 2008-17 and 190 at Marquette from 1999-2008.

“We needed something good to happen for us,” Crean said. “We needed a win to validate how hard this team has worked. … We have a really good group of people who are learning leadership, learning commitment, learning what it takes and it was a great step in the right direction.”

Georgia hopes to keep moving in that direction against the Dolphins (4-2), who are 0-9 all-time against the Bulldogs, with six of those losses coming in Athens.

The Dolphins are coming off a 67-56 win at Charleston Southern last Thursday. Jacksonville, which was led by Mike Marsh’s 14 points off the bench and Jordan Davis’ 11 points and five steals, never trailed against the Buccaneers.

Jacksonville, a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, features a balanced scoring attack led by Davis’ 11.7 points and 2.2 steals per game. Marsh averages 9.2 points, with Tommy Bruner adding 8.8 points, Bryce Workman eight points and Osayi Osifo chipping in eight points and team-high 5.8 rebounds per game.

Georgia counters with four players who are averaging double figures in scoring, led by Braelen Bridges’ 12.5 points per game and Aaron Cook, who adds 11.3 points and a team-high mark of 7.0 assists that is among the highest in the country. Kario Oquendo averages 10.9 points per game and Jailyn Ingram chips in 10.5 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game.

Abdur-Rahim averages 7.5 points per game, but he has scored 35 points in his past two games after scoring a total of 32 in his first 14 career games.

