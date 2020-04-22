Georgia hires former UIC coach Steve McClain as assistant

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Former Illinois-Chicago basketball coach Steve McClain has reunited with Tom Crean at Georgia.

Crean, who has struggled in his first two seasons as the Bulldogs coach, on Tuesday announced the hiring of McClain as an assistant. He worked for Crean at Indiana from 2010-15 before taking over as UIC’s head coach.

McClain was fired by the Flames in March after going 76-93 in five seasons, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. UIC has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

McClain also was a head coach for nine years at Wyoming and three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

