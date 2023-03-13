WASHINGTON (AP)Georgetown women’s basketball coach James Howard will not have his contract renewed after four consecutive losing seasons, the school announced Monday.

The move means Georgetown will be looking for two new basketball coaches: Patrick Ewing was removed as head of the men’s team last week.

Howard went 66-108, a .379 winning percentage, during six years at Georgetown, including 14-17 this season, which ended with a 30-point loss to UConn in the Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 4.

He was promoted to the top job in 2017 after being an associate head coach with the team for two years.

In a statement announcing that Howard would be leaving, athletic director Lee Reed praised the coach’s “dedication and leadership.”

—

