George Mason wins Atlantic 10 finale at Fordham, 65-61

NCAA Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Javon Greene had 19 points off the bench to carry George Mason to a 65-61 win over Fordham in the Atlantic 10 regular season finale on Saturday.

The victory was the Patriots’ first at Fordham’s historic Rose Hill Gym and it sets up a first-round battle with Saint Joseph’s Wednesday the A-10 tournament.

Greene shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jordan Miller had 17 points for George Mason (16-15, 5-13). AJ Wilson added 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Erten Gazi scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Rams (8-22, 2-16). Antwon Portley added 11 points. Joel Soriano had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

