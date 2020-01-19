Gensler scores 15 to lead Campbell past Longwood 68-58

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Cory Gensler scored 15 points as Campbell defeated Longwood 68-58 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds for Campbell (11-7, 2-4 Big South Conference). Ja’Cor Nelson added 11 points and eight assists and Austin McCullough had 10 points.

Shabooty Phillips had 13 points for the Lancers (6-13, 1-5), who hasve lost three straight and shot 39% from the floor (20 of 51). Juan Munoz added 11 points and Jordan Cintron had 10 rebounds.

Jaylon Wilson, whose 10 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Lancers, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

Campbell matches up against Presbyterian on the road on Monday. Longwood plays UNC-Asheville at home on Monday.

