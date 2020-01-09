Gasperini scores 19 to lift American past Army 68-60

NCAA Basketball
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Mark Gasperini posted 19 points as American topped Army 68-60 on Wednesday night.

Jamir Harris had 12 points for American (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League). Sa’eed Nelson added 12 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 11 points for the visiting team.

Matt Wilson had 16 points for the Black Knights (5-9, 0-3), who have now lost four straight games. Lonnie Grayson added 13 points. Alex King had 13 points.

American plays Lehigh on the road on Saturday. Army matches up against Boston University on the road on Saturday.

