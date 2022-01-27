GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Conley Garrison scored 22 points as Furman stretched its home winning streak to eight games, topping VMI 79-64 on Wednesday night. Jalen Slawson added 21 points for the Paladins. Slawson also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Mike Bothwell had 14 points and eight rebounds for Furman (15-7, 7-2 Southern Conference). Alex Hunter added 10 points.

Jake Stephens had 20 points for the Keydets (11-10, 4-5). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points. Trey Bonham had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Paladins evened the season series against the Keydets. VMI defeated Furman 76-67 on Jan. 1.

