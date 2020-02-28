Gardner-Webb dumps Charleston Southern 83-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Nate Johnson had 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 83-74 on Thursday night.

Eric Jamison Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Christian Turner had 17 points and seven assists for Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid added 10 points and three blocks.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 23 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-16, 7-10). Ty Jones tied a career high with 23 points. Nate Louis had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. Charleston Southern defeated Gardner-Webb 92-83 on Jan. 25. Gardner-Webb finishes out the regular season against Radford on the road on Saturday. Charleston Southern finishes out the regular season against Presbyterian on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.