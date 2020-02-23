Gardner scores 29, East Carolina topples Temple 67-63

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jayden Gardner tied his season high with 29 points plus 13 rebounds as East Carolina held Temple scoreless for the last 2:41 to edge the Owls 67-63 on Sunday.

Tremont Robinson-White scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:48 remaining and Tristen Newton and J.J. Miles added 3 of 4 at the line to close it out as East Carolina halted a three-game skid. Temple missed four shots and turned the ball over three times down the stretch.

Miles scored 11 points and had six rebounds for East Carolina (11-17, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Newton added 10 points and Robinson-White scored three points with five rebounds and he stole the ball from Quinton Rose with under a minute to play.

Rose scored 15 points for the Owls (14-13, 6-8). Monty Scott added 12 points. J.P. Moorman II had nine points and eight rebounds.

East Carolina takes on South Florida on the road on Wednesday. Temple plays Wichita State on the road on Thursday.

