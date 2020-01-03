Gandia-Rosa leads North Florida past Kennesaw State 76-57

NCAA Basketball
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 18 points with seven assists, Garrett Sams added 16 points and J.T. Escobar 14 as North Florida topped Kennesaw State 76-57 to open Atlantic Sun Conference play on Thursday night.

The game marked Florida State’s (8-8) first win in Kennesaw’s home gym in five years.

Bryson Lockley scored a career-high 23 points and had 11 rebounds for the Owls (1-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Ugo Obineke added 11 points. Pietro Agostini had 11 rebounds for the Owls who shot 39 percent from the field (21-of-54) and committed 17 turnovers. North Florida turned those miscues into 20 points, dominated the paint 48-28 and outscored Kennesaw State 17-1 on the fast break.

North Florida faces North Alabama on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Stetson at home on Saturday.

