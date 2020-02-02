Funk scores career-high 33 to lead Army over Lehigh 80-79

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Tommy Funk scored a career-high 33 points and Army held off Lehigh 80-79 on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.

Reed Fenton made a 3-pointer and Nic Lynch added a pair of free throws during a 5-0 spurt for Lehigh that cappped the scoring with 53 seconds left. The Mountain Hawks had the final possession with 15 seconds to play but missed two shots.

Funk made 7 of 9 3-pointers and had seven assists. Matt Wilson added 21 points and nine rebounds for Army (11-10, 6-4 Patriot League). Lonnie Grayson had 10 points.

Lynch scored a career-best 25 points and had 13 rebounds to lead Lehigh (5-17, 2-8), which has lost six in a row. Fenton had 18 points and Jordan Cohen added 13. Fenton made six of the Mountain Hawks’ 10 3-pointers.

Army shot 52% from the floor (30 of 58). Lehigh shot 53.6% (30 of 56).

Army faces Boston University at home on Wednesday. Lehigh matches up against Colgate at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.