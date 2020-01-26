Frye sparks Bowling Green to 6th straight, tops Toledo 85-79

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Dylan Frye scored 22 points and dished off six assists as Bowling Green defeated Toledo 85-79 for its sixth straight win on Saturday night.

Justin Turner added 20 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Bowling Green (15-5, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Caleb Fields added 11 points.

Marreon Jackson had 27 points and six assists for the Rockets (11-9, 3-4). Luke Knapke added 23 points and nine rebounds. Willie Jackson had 10 rebounds.

Bowling Green plays Ball St. at home on Tuesday. Toledo plays Kent State at home on Tuesday.

