Frey, Belo lead Montana State over Sacramento State 66-51

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Harald Frey scored 18 points, made seven assists and grabbed five rebounds and Montana State beat Sacramento State 66-51 in Saturday’s Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 18 points for the Bobcats (7-5, 1-0), who held the Hornets to 34% shooting and outscored them 36-18 in the paint. Borja Fernandez had six rebounds.

Joshua Patton had 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets (7-3, 0-1), whose 14 turnovers led to 15 Montana State points. Ethan Esposito added 10 points.

Bryce Fowler, who was second on the Hornets in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 8).

Montana State faces Northern Arizona at home on Monday. Sacramento State takes on Montana on the road on Monday.

