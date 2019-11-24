Freshman Edert sends Saint Peter’s past Caldwell 88-67

CALDWELL, N.J. (AP)Freshman Doug Edert buried all five of his 3-point tries and scored a career-high 21 points to lead Saint Peter’s to an 88-67 victory over Division II-member Caldwell University on Sunday.

Edert hit 7 of 8 shots from the floor in 19 minutes of action for the Peacocks (1-3). Nazeer Bostick and reserve Daryl Banks III both scored 11. Fouseeyni Drame pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Dallas Watson came off the bench to score 10.

Vaughn Covington and Manley Dorme topped the Cougars with 14 points apiece. Eric Johnson-Alford contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.

Saint Peter’s shot 58% from the floor, including 71% from distance (10 of 14), and made 18 of 22 free throws (82%). Caldwell shot 44% overall, 32% from beyond the arc (7 of 22) and sank 18 of 25 foul shots (72%).

