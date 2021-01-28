Freshman Cross leaves Miami Hurricanes’ basketball program

NEW ORLEANS (AP)When seldom-used transfer guard Cameron Tyson pulled up to shoot from behind the 3-point line, players up and down Houston's bench rose to their feet in anticipation and celebrated wildly as the net billowed from one made shot after another.

Tyson scored a career-high 31 points, hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers, and No. 6 Houston routed Tulane 83-60 on Thursday night.