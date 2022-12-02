HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Noah Freidel had 17 points in James Madison’s 97-80 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Friday night.

Freidel had five rebounds for the Dukes (7-2). Terrence Edwards scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Julien Wooden was 7 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Devontae Blanton led the way for the Colonels (4-4) with 17 points and three steals. Eastern Kentucky also got 11 points from Isaiah Cozart. Tayshawn Comer also put up 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.