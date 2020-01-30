Live Now
Freidel lifts S. Dakota St. past Oral Roberts 76-61

NCAA Basketball
TULSA, Okla. (AP)Noah Freidel had 22 points as South Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 76-61 on Wednesday night.

Douglas Wilson had 14 points for South Dakota State (16-8, 7-2 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 12 points and three blocks. David Wingett had seven rebounds.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-10, 4-4). Deondre Burns added 14 points. Max Abmas had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. South Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 96-79 on Jan. 2.

South Dakota State takes on Western Illinois on the road on Saturday. Oral Roberts matches up against Denver at home on Saturday.

