NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Mark Freeman’s 30 points in the Ohio Valley Conference opener to led Morehead State over Tennessee State 83-75 on Thursday.

Freeman shot 9 for 15 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Eagles (8-6). Jake Wolfe scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Drew Thelwell shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jr. Clay finished with 18 points and three steals for the Tigers (8-6). Christian Brown added 16 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. also recorded 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State visits UT Martin while Tennessee State hosts Little Rock.

—

