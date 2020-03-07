Francis scores 21 to carry Richmond over Duquesne 73-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Blake Francis had 21 points as Richmond topped Duquesne 73-62 on Friday night.

Grant Golden had 13 points for Richmond (24-7, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Nick Sherod added 13 points. Nathan Cayo had 11 points.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 17 points for the Dukes (21-9, 11-7). Baylee Steele added 12 points. Michael Hughes had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.