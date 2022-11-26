BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Luke Frampton scored 18 points as Western Kentucky beat South Carolina State 90-64 on Saturday night.

Frampton finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Hilltoppers (6-1). Emmanuel Akot scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tyrone Marshall was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Lesown Hallums finished with 21 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (0-7). Justin Wilson added 11 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Cam Jones had 10 points and four assists. The loss is the seventh straight for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.