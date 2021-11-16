Fragala, Jenneto carry Delaware St. past Regent 84-30

DOVER, Del. (AP)Dominik Fragala and Fahim Jenneto scored 15 points apiece as Delaware State routed Regent 84-30 on Tuesday night.

Myles Carter added 13 points for the Hornets, while Corey Perkins and Khyrie Staten each had 11. Carter also had six rebounds, while Perkins posted 10 assists and five steals.

Kristopher Smith had 11 points for the Royals, who play in the NCCAA.

