SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Bryce Fowler scored 26 points as Sacramento State topped Eastern Washington 81-75 on Saturday night.

William FitzPatrick added 20 points for Sacramento State (9-16, 5-13 Big Sky Conference). Zach Chappell had 12 points. Jonathan Komagum added nine rebounds.

Ethan Price had 18 points for the Eagles (15-14, 9-9). Rylan Bergersen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com