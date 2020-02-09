Forrest’s 3 gets Appalachian State past Texas State, 60-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Justin Forrest hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give Appalachian State a come-from-behind, 60-57 win over Texas State on Saturday.

The Bobcats held a 36-31 lead at intermission and pushed to eight points less than two minutes into the second half. Alonzo Sule’s jumper with 8:45 to play gave Texas State a 55-48 lead, but the Bobcats would not score again until Isiah Small scored at the basket to tie the Mountaineers at 57-57 with 1:22 to play.

Texas State called time out after Forrest’s 3, but Caleb Asberry missed his last-second 3-point attempt to tie.

O’Showen Williams scored 19 points after hitting 4 3s. Forrest had 14 points and seven assists for Appalachian State (14-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Hunter Seacat added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Texas State scored a season-low 21 second-half points. Caleb Asberry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-10, 8-6). Mason Harrell added 11 points. Marlin Davis had a career-high 11 assists.

The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Texas State defeated Appalachian State 82-57 on Jan. 11. Appalachian State takes on Georgia State on the road on Thursday. Texas State plays Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.