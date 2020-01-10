Forrest lifts Columbia past Mount Saint Vincent 86-56

NCAA Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Jack Forrest scored a career-high 20 points and Columbia beat Division III Mount St. Vincent 86-56 on Thursday night in its final nonconference game of the season.

Mike Smith scored 14 points and made five assists for the Lions (5-11), who never trailed and led 41-20 at halftime. Jake Killingsworth scored 13 points and Tai Bibbs had 10. Randy Brumant grabbed 11 rebounds and Joseph Smoyer blocked four shots.

Raiquis Harris scored 13 points and Kelvin Turner-Harris added 12 for the Dolphins, who shot 32% from the floor. Dorian Robinson scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.

Columbia faces Cornell at home next Saturday.

