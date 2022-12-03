NEW ORLEANS (AP)Khalid Moore had 23 points in Fordham’s 95-90 win against Tulane on Saturday.

Moore had 10 rebounds for the Rams (8-1). Darius Quisenberry scored 23 points, going 8 of 16 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line. Rostyslav Novitskyi recorded 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. It was the seventh straight win for the Rams.

The Green Wave (5-3) were led by Kevin Cross, who recorded 25 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jalen Cook added 25 points, five assists and two steals for Tulane. In addition, Jaylen Forbes finished with 15 points.

Moore’s 20-point second half helped Fordham close out the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.