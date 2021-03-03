Ford, Parker rally Idaho St. over Eastern Washington 68-63

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Robert Ford III posted 17 points and seven rebounds as Idaho State defeated Eastern Washington 68-63 on Wednesday night, making a late 9-0 run.

Trailing 63-57 with just under three minutes to go, the Bengals drained back-to-back 3-pointers from Daxton Carr and Brayden Parker, the latter for a 64-63 lead. Parker added two free throws and Idaho State was up 66-63 with 21 seconds left.

Malik Porter blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left when EWU’s Kim Aiken spotted up on the left side. Porter was fouled and made two free throws with three seconds left for the final score.

Parker had 13 points and nine rebounds for Idaho State (13-9, 8-5 Big Sky Conference). Tarik Cool added 12 points and seven rebounds. Carr had 10 points.

Tanner Groves had 19 points for the Eagles (12-7, 11-3), whose nine-game winning streak came to an end. Michael Meadows added 14 points. Aiken had 13 points. The loss dropped Eastern to second in the Big Sky.

