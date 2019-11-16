Flowers, Mitchell carry Hartford past Gordon College 86-79

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Moses Flowers had 19 points to lead five Hartford players in double figures as the Hawks beat Gordon College 86-79 on Saturday.

D.J. Mitchell added 18 points for the Hawks. Miroslav Stafl chipped in 12 and Michael Dunne and Traci Carter had 10 apiece.

Eric Demers had 42 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Scots, a Division III school. Parker Omslaer added 17 points. Aljernod Terry had 3 points and 16 rebounds.

Hartford (3-1) plays Oakland on the road on Monday.

