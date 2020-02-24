Florida leads the entire way beating No. 22 Arkansas women

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Kiara Smith scored 26 points and Lavender Briggs scored 20 and Florida upset No. 22-ranked Arkansas holding off the Razorbacks late for an 83-80 win on Sunday.

Florida had the ball at their end of the floor clinging to an 83-80 lead with 1.5 seconds left. Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee stole the inbounds pass and dribbled across the timeline for a desperation heave which bounced off the backboard to end the game.

Florida (15-12, 6-8 Southeastern Conference), which never trailed, built a 10-0 lead, extended it to 19-5 and wrapped up the first quarter ahead 26-16.

The Gators had their last double-digit lead at 61-51 with 2:55 left in the third when Arkansas (21-6, 9-5) began the climb back. A’Tyanna Gaulden made a pair of free throws capping a 17-9 Razorbacks run that reduced their deficit to 75-73 with 3:39 left. Amber Ramirez’s 3 made it 81-80 with 75 seconds left, but Smith followed with a jumper with 55 seconds to go ending the scoring for both teams.

Gaulden and Ramirez led Arkansas scoring 17 apiece.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.