HOUSTON (AP)Nicholas Boyd scored 21 points as Florida Atlantic beat Rice 103-74 on Thursday night.

Boyd was 7 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (27-3, 17-2 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee was 6 of 9 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to add 19 points. Johnell Davis was 7 of 9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 17 points.

The Owls (17-13, 8-11) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 16 points. Travis Evee added 14 points for Rice. Max Fiedler also put up 10 points and five assists.

