HOUSTON (AP)Nicholas Boyd scored 21 points as Florida Atlantic beat Rice 103-74 on Thursday night.

Boyd was 7 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (27-3, 17-2 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee was 6 of 9 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to add 19 points. Johnell Davis was 7 of 9 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 17 points.

The Owls (17-13, 8-11) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 16 points. Travis Evee added 14 points for Rice. Max Fiedler also put up 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.