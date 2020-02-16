Florida A&M needs 2 OTs to get past Delaware State, 97-95

DOVER, Del. (AP)Nasir Core had a career-high 29 points off the bench and Florida A&M needed two overtime periods to get past Delaware State 97-95 on Saturday.

Core scored 19 of his points in the second half and Rod Melton, Jr., who finished with 23 points, hit a 3-pointer with :37 left, then knocked down a jumper with :05 left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime.

John Crosby put Delaware State up, 87-85 with :02 left in the first overtime, but Bryce Moragne’s layup at the buzzer forced a second overtime. Brendon Myles hit a jumper with :12 left to put the Rattlers ahead by two and added a free throw with :05 remaining to seal the win.

MJ Randolph had 13 points and nine rebounds for Florida A&M (10-13, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Bryce Moragne added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The 97-point total were a season best for Florida A&M.

Crosby, the MEAC’s leading scorer, had 20 points for the Hornets (3-21, 2-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Johquin Wiley added 18 points and Myles Carter had 17 points.

Florida A&M takes on Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Monday. Delaware State faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.

