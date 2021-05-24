Florida adds Oklahoma State’s Erik Pastrana to hoops staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Florida coach Mike White added Oklahoma State assistant Erik Pastrana to his staff Monday.

Pastrana spent the past two seasons as an assistant who also served as Oklahoma State’s recruiting coordinator. The Cowboys signed the fourth-ranked recruiting class in 2020, a group that included talented big man and potential No. 1 draft pick Cade Cunningham.

White lost his top two assistants after last season. Jordan Mincy (Jacksonville) and Darris Nichols (Radford) left to take head coaching jobs.

Pastrana is a Miami native with lifetime ties to the state. He graduated from Florida State in 2007 and worked under Frank Martin at Kansas State (2007-09). He also served as an assistant AAU coach for the Florida Rams and spent time at Northwest Florida State College early in his career. More recently, he was an assistant at Florida International (2016-17), the head coach at Daytona State College (2017-18) and an assistant at Florida Atlantic (2018-19).

”Having grown up in Florida, I am fully aware of the tradition and passion that comes with being a part of Florida Basketball,” Pastrana said. ”I don’t take this opportunity lightly and can’t wait to help continue the success this university and its fans deserve.”

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25