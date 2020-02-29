Fleming scores 20 to lead Lipscomb past Liberty 77-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Andrew Fleming tied his career high with 20 points as Lipscomb defeated Liberty 77-71 on Saturday.

Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points and eight assists for Lipscomb (14-15, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson added 14 points. Greg Jones had 11 points.

Lipscomb scored 47 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Darius McGhee had 17 points for the Flames (27-4, 13-3), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Myo Baxter-Bell added 15 points. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 14 points.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Flames with the win. Liberty defeated Lipscomb 67-60 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.