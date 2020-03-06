Fleming keeps Lipscomb hot with 73-71 win over N. Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Fleming scored 26 points, and his basket with four seconds left lifted No. 3 seed Lipscomb past No. 2 seed North Florida 73-71 on Thursday night in a semifinal game in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Lipscomb travels to play top seed Liberty in the championship game on Sunday. The Bisons (16-15) have won eight of their last nine, one of which included a 77-71 win over the Flames on Feb. 29.

Fleming made 12 of 16 shots and Ahsan Asadullah scored 27 points with a career-high 19 rebounds. Asadullah and Fleming combined to shoot 24 of 39 from the field with the rest of the team going 6 of 21.

Carter Hendricksen led North Florida (21-12) with 19 points and Wajid Aminu scored 15 with nine rebounds.

Hendricksen made two foul shots and the Ospreys led 69-66 with 3:33 to go. Greg Jones tied it with a 3-pointer with 73 seconds left. The teams traded baskets with Hendricksen and Asadullah scoring. Hendricksen missed a jump shot, and Garrett Sams missed a 3 off an offensive rebound, to set Fleming’s game winner.

