Fleming Jr. lifts Charleston Southern over High Point 66-63

NCAA Basketball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Phlandrous Fleming Jr. buried a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in the game and Charleston Southern rallied for a 66-63 victory over High Point on Thursday night.

Fleming hit 8 of 18 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and matched his career high for rebounds in picking up his 10th double-double of the season for the Buccaneers (13-13, 7-7 Big South Conference). Deontaye Buskey scored 15 points and Nate Lewis pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

High Point, which trailed by a point at halftime, led 60-59 with 3:46 left in the game after a Bryant Randleman layup. Fleming answered with a layup and Duncan LeXander sank two free throws to put Charleston Southern up 63-60 with 20 seconds to go. Freshman John-Michael Wright hit a 3-pointer to pull High Point even with 9 seconds remaining, setting up Fleming’s game-winning shot.

Freshman Eric Coleman Jr. topped the Panthers (7-19, 4-9) with 15 points, while Wright scored 14 with 10 rebounds for his second double-double. Caden Sanchez scored 14.

Charleston Southern shot just 39% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range (10 of 26). The Buccaneers made 12 of 15 foul shots. High Point shot 42% overall and 30% from distance (6 of 20). The Panthers hit 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

