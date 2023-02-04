JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Caleb Fields’ 19 points helped Arkansas State defeat Coastal Carolina 73-57 on Saturday.

Fields shot 6 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt Conference). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh shot 3 of 7 from the field and 10 for 15 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The victory snapped a 10-game slide for the Red Wolves.

The Chanticleers (10-14, 4-8) were led in scoring by Josh Uduje, who finished with 13 points. Essam Mostafa added 11 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.