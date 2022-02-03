HOUSTON (AP)Max Fiedler had 22 points as Rice beat UTSA 91-78 on Thursday night.

Carl Pierre had 19 points for Rice (13-8, 6-4 Conference USA). Travis Evee added 16 points. Quincy Olivari had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Jacob Germany had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Roadrunners (8-15, 1-9). Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 15 points. Darius McNeill had 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com