FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 26 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Alabama 81-72 in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Kevin Samuel had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (21-10).

Daniel Ortiz had 29 points for the Lions (9-21). C.J. Brim added 10 points.

