SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Maizen Fausett recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to an 83-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Tevian Jones had 19 points for Southern Utah (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody added 14 points. Dee Barnes had 10 points.

Bryce Fowler had 21 points for the Hornets (6-15, 2-12), who have now lost five consecutive games. Jonathan Komagum added 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Southern Utah defeated Sacramento State 64-51 on Dec. 30.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com