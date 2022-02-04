HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Trevon Faulkner had 26 points and Sam Vinson added 20 points as Northern Kentucky beat Oakland 87-78 in overtime on Friday night.

Faulkner shot 12 for 13 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds. Vinson also had six assists for the Norse.

Chris Brandon had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Northern Kentucky (12-9, 8-4 Horizon League), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Marques Warrick added 12 points.

Jalen Moore had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Grizzlies (16-6, 9-2). It was Moore’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from about 30 feet that sent the game to overtime.

Micah Parrish scored a career-high 20 points Oakland. Jamal Cain had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com