Fascoula rallies Vandy women past No. 15 Kentucky 70-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Mariella Fasoula scored nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and Vanderbilt used a 15-3 run over the last 5 1/2 minutes to close the regular season on Sunday with a 70-64 upset of No. 15 Kentucky.

Fasoula had a pair of baskets in a 10-0 run that put the Commodores, who had lost 29 straight games to ranked teams, on top 63-61 with 2:52 to play. Her layup at 1:55 gave Vanderbilt the lead for good at 65-63 and she had a free throw and LeaLea Carter a basket and two free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.

Koi Love scored 14 points, Jordyn Cambridge added 12 and Carter 10 for Vanderbilt (14-15, 4-12 Southeastern Conference), which will play Missouri or Auburn in the first round of the league tournament that begins Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. Fasoula was 10-of-23 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds with three steals.

Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Wildcats (21-7, 10-6), who are in a three-way tie for third place. The top four teams get a two-game bye into the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Commodores, who ended a five-game losing streak, shot 50% while the Wildcats shot just 33%, going 2 of 13 in the fourth quarter when they were outscored 24-9.

