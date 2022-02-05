ELON, N.C. (AP)Nick Farrar hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining, capping a career-high 23 points as College of Charleston beat Elon 66-64 on Saturday.

Hunter McIntosh had 20 points for the Phoenix (7-17, 4-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Darius Burford added 14 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. College of Charleston defeated Elon 65-61 on Jan. 9.

