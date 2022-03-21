VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota and Vermillion will welcome the Coyote women’s basketball team back to town Monday afternoon.

This comes after USD earned a huge upset over Baylor this weekend in the NCAA tournament.

The team is coming back to South Dakota for a few days before heading to Wichita, Kansas, for Saturday’s next game in the Sweet 16.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the team bus will drive west along Cherry Street, north up University Street and west along Taylor Street.

The university is asking fans to line the parking lots along this route and cheer on the Yotes. Fans can also greet the team at the main Sanford Coyote Sports Center entrance.