Fairfield ends skid while extending Manhattan’s woes

NCAA Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Jesus Cruz had 21 points as Fairfield defeated Manhattan 66-50 on Friday night to end the Metro Atlantic Athletic regular season.

Landon Taliaferro had 19 points for Fairfield (12-19, 8-12), which snapped its four-game losing streak. The Stags built a 19-9 lead and went to the break up 34-17 and they never trailed. Manhattan has lost three stra

Samir Stewart had 12 points for the Jaspers (12-17, 8-12), Tyler Reynolds and Pauly Paulicap scored 11 apiece and Paulicap grabbed nine rebounds.

Tykei Greene, whose 10 points per game heading into the matchup led the Jaspers, shot 1 of 7.

The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Fairfield defeated Manhattan 68-60 on Jan. 10.

