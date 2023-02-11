BALTIMORE (AP)Tra’Von Fagan scored 18 points as UMBC beat Bryant 76-73 on Saturday.

Fagan had six rebounds for the Retrievers (17-10, 7-5 America East Conference). Craig Beaudion scored 15 points and added eight assists. Jacob Boonyasith shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (16-9, 7-5) were led in scoring by Sherif Kenney, who finished with 39 points. Earl Timberlake added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bryant. Antwan Walker also had eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UMBC visits Albany (NY) while Bryant hosts UMass-Lowell.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.