BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Tra’Von Fagan’s 13 points helped UMBC defeat Binghamton 70-67 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Fagan also added eight rebounds for the Retrievers (18-13, 8-8 America East Conference). Colton Lawrence scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jacob Boonyasith was 4-of-7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Lawrence made two free throws and Yaw Obeng-Mensah followed with a layup to give UMBC a 66-62 lead with 3:30 left in OT and Binghamton trailed the rest of the way.

Jacob Falko finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bearcats (12-17, 8-8). Dan Petcash added 11 points for Binghamton. Miles Gibson also recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

The teams meet again Saturday in the first round of the America East Conference Tournament when fourth-seeded UMBC will play host to the No. 5 Bearcats.

