LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Louisville police have accused former Louisville men’s basketball great Robbie Valentine of strangulation following an argument with his girlfriend.

The incident occurred Thursday night at a residence Valentine shared with the woman, the arrest citation stated. The couple went to dinner and the woman sought to discuss moving out and getting her own place, the citation added, and they argued after returning home.

Valentine, 59, allegedly took the woman’s phone and emptied her purse in the sink, according to the citation. He later threw the woman off the bed and began strangling her, the report added, leaving her with pain and redness on the sides of her neck and bruising to the back.

Alcohol was involved, the arrest citation said.

Valentine was initially arrested for second-degree strangulation before the charge was upgraded to first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, in a court appearance Friday. He paid a $2,500 bond and was ordered not to have contact with the woman.

Valentine faces a preliminary hearing in Jefferson County District Court on Feb. 20. His attorney, Brian Butler, had no comment on Friday evening.

Valentine played with Louisville from 1982-86 and was a member of the 1986 NCAA championship and 1983 Final Four squads. He’s a member of Louisville Athletics’ Hall of Fame.

