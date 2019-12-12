Evee scores 17 to lead VMI past Ferrum 78-60

UNDATED (AP)Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim isn't used to this - nine games into the season his Orange are barely above .500.

With no seniors and five freshmen on the roster and apparent weaknesses on the floor, the Orange (5-4) were no match for defending national champion Virginia to open the season - a 48-34 loss, the fewest points for a Syracuse team in Boeheim's long tenure. Syracuse lost to Oklahoma State, Penn State and Iowa in a recent seven-day span, each by double digits.