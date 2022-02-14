JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Ken Evans Jr. had a career-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as Jackson State easily beat Bethune-Cookman 71-51 on Monday night.

Evans Jr. hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Coltie Young had 14 points for Jackson State (8-16, 6-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Terence Lewis II added eight rebounds. Dyllan Taylor had seven rebounds.

Joe French had 16 points for the Wildcats (7-18, 5-8). Marcus Garrett added 13 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman defeated Jackson State 55-50 on Jan. 22.

